Pentagon Confirms 1 Officer Killed in Shooting Incident - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) The Pentagon Force Protection Agency (PFPA) confirmed that one of their officers was killed during a shooting incident outside the Pentagon.

"PFPA mourns the tragic loss of a Pentagon Police officer killed during this morning's incident at the Pentagon," the agency said via Twitter on Tuesday. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the officer's family.

Additional info on the officer will be forthcoming, following full next of kin notification."

Earlier on Tuesday, Pentagon Police Chief Woodrow Kusse said a Pentagon police officer was attacked on the metro bus platform outside the Defense Department building and gunfire was exchanged, resulting in several casualties. He said the they are not looking for any additional suspects and there is not continuing threat, but the investigation is ongoing.