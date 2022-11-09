Pentagon Confirms 2 NASAMS Systems Delivered to Ukraine, Already Operational

US Defense Department spokesperson Pat Ryder on Tuesday confirmed that two National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) had been delivered and deployed for operation in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) US Defense Department spokesperson Pat Ryder on Tuesday confirmed that two National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) had been delivered and deployed for operation in Ukraine.

"The systems (NASAMS) are now in Ukraine and operational," Ryder said during a press briefing.

The United States has committed a total of eight NASAMS systems to Ukraine amid its conflict with Russia. The other six air defense systems are not expected to be delivered anytime soon, according to Pentagon officials.

NASAMS are short-to-medium-range ground-based air defense systems that can defend against drones, helicopters, cruise missiles, and aircraft.