UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Confirms 2 NASAMS Systems Delivered To Ukraine, Already Operational

Muhammad Irfan Published November 09, 2022 | 12:31 AM

Pentagon Confirms 2 NASAMS Systems Delivered to Ukraine, Already Operational

US Defense Department spokesperson Pat Ryder on Tuesday confirmed that two National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) had been delivered and deployed for operation in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) US Defense Department spokesperson Pat Ryder on Tuesday confirmed that two National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) had been delivered and deployed for operation in Ukraine.

"The systems (NASAMS) are now in Ukraine and operational," Ryder said during a press briefing.

The United States has committed a total of eight NASAMS systems to Ukraine amid its conflict with Russia. The other six air defense systems are not expected to be delivered anytime soon, according to Pentagon officials.

NASAMS are short-to-medium-range ground-based air defense systems that can defend against drones, helicopters, cruise missiles, and aircraft.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Pentagon United States

Recent Stories

Migrant ships wait at Italian port for entry as an ..

Migrant ships wait at Italian port for entry as another appeals to France

36 seconds ago
 Louisiana Polling Place Moved After Bomb Threat - ..

Louisiana Polling Place Moved After Bomb Threat - Reports

38 seconds ago
 Air Defense Systems Remain Priority for Ukraine's ..

Air Defense Systems Remain Priority for Ukraine's Security Needs - Pentagon

39 seconds ago
 WBC Excludes Russian, Belarusian Boxers from Organ ..

WBC Excludes Russian, Belarusian Boxers from Organization's Ratings - President

42 seconds ago
 Haideri elected as convener; calls interior secy, ..

Haideri elected as convener; calls interior secy, FIA DG for briefing on Swati's ..

23 minutes ago
 Imran selected conflicting path which becomes his ..

Imran selected conflicting path which becomes his narrative: Qamar Zaman Kaira

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.