Pentagon Confirms $3Bln US Security Package to Ukraine Includes NASAMS, Rocket Systems

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) The United States will provide Ukraine with approximately $3 billion more in security aid, including National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missiles Systems (NASAMS) and laser-guided rocket systems, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder confirmed on Wednesday.

The package, announced on Ukrainian Independence Day, includes six additional NASAMS and munitions, laser-guided rocket systems, 245,000 artillery shells and 65,000 mortar rounds, Ryder said in a statement.

The package also includes VAMPIRE counter-unmanned aerial systems, Puma unmanned aerial systems and up to 24 counter-artillery radars, the statement added.

The US since January 2021 has committed over $13.5 billion in security assistance to Ukraine, the statement said. The new package will obtain equipment through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which procures capabilities from industry, according to the statement.

The roughly $3 billion package is the biggest tranche of security aid to Ukraine to date, the statement also said.