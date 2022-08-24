UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Confirms $3Bln US Security Package To Ukraine Includes NASAMS, Rocket Systems

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2022 | 10:40 PM

Pentagon Confirms $3Bln US Security Package to Ukraine Includes NASAMS, Rocket Systems

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) The United States will provide Ukraine with approximately $3 billion more in security aid, including National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missiles Systems (NASAMS) and laser-guided rocket systems, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder confirmed on Wednesday.

The package, announced on Ukrainian Independence Day, includes six additional NASAMS and munitions, laser-guided rocket systems, 245,000 artillery shells and 65,000 mortar rounds, Ryder said in a statement.

The package also includes VAMPIRE counter-unmanned aerial systems, Puma unmanned aerial systems and up to 24 counter-artillery radars, the statement added.

The US since January 2021 has committed over $13.5 billion in security assistance to Ukraine, the statement said. The new package will obtain equipment through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which procures capabilities from industry, according to the statement.

The roughly $3 billion package is the biggest tranche of security aid to Ukraine to date, the statement also said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Pentagon Independence United States January From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi Alami Mushaira" on the occas ..

3 hours ago
 The Style Icon – Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a ..

The Style Icon – Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a Reduced Price

5 hours ago
 PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together F ..

PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together Future Generations of Innovator ..

7 hours ago
 Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-a ..

Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-arrest bail

9 hours ago
 Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

10 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP abou ..

Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.