Pentagon Confirms Allocating Additional $141.5Mln for Ukraine Security - Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United States has allocated an additional $141.5 million in security assistance to Ukraine besides the the $250 million security package that is currently under review, a US Department of Defense spokesperson told Sputnik on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) The United States has allocated an additional $141.5 million in security assistance to Ukraine besides the the $250 million security package that is currently under review, a US Department of Defense spokesperson told Sputnik on Monday.

"The United States has committed over $1.6 billion in security assistance to Ukraine in response to Russia's aggressive actions, including $141.5 million notified to Congress just this week," the spokesperson said. "That $141.5 million is separate from the $250 million Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative currently under review."