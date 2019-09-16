UrduPoint.com
Pentagon Confirms Allocating Additional $141.5Mln For Ukraine Security - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 08:48 PM

The United States has allocated an additional $141.5 million in security assistance to Ukraine besides the the $250 million security package that is currently under review, a US Department of Defense spokesperson told Sputnik on Monday

"The United States has committed over $1.6 billion in security assistance to Ukraine in response to Russia's aggressive actions, including $141.5 million notified to Congress just this week," the spokesperson said. "That $141.5 million is separate from the $250 million Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative currently under review."

