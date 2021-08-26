UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Confirms Attack Outside Kabul Airport Resulted In US, Civilian Casualties

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 08:28 PM

A number of US and civilian resulted from the explosion at the Abbey Gate of the Kabul airport earlier in the day, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) A number of US and civilian resulted from the explosion at the Abbey Gate of the Kabul airport earlier in the day, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said on Thursday.

"We can confirm that the explosion at the Abbey Gate was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US & civilian casualties," Kirby said in a tweet.

Kirby also confirmed the second explosion near a hotel used by the US as a gathering area for evacuee civilians.

