Pentagon Confirms Austin, Milley Unable to Reach Russian Counterparts Over Past Month

The Pentagon confirmed to Sputnik on Thursday that US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, have been unable to reach their Russian counterparts over the past month during the conflict in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) The Pentagon confirmed to Sputnik on Thursday that US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, have been unable to reach their Russian counterparts over the past month during the conflict in Ukraine.

"Over the past month, Secretary Austin and Chairman Milley have sought, and continue to seek, calls with their Russian counterparts. Minister (Sergey) Shoigu and General (Valery) Gerasimov have so far declined to engage. We continue to believe that engagement between U.S. and Russian defense leaders is critically important at this time," Pentagon told Sputnik in a statement.

On Wednesday, The Washington Post, citing Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, said that the Russian military leadership had for the past month refused contacts with its US counterparts despite Washington's "repeated attempts" to initiate them.

The newspaper quoted Kirby as saying that the Pentagon believes US-Russia defense leaders' engagement is "critically important at this time."

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.