UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Confirms Austin, Milley Unable To Reach Russian Counterparts Over Past Month

Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2022 | 08:12 PM

Pentagon Confirms Austin, Milley Unable to Reach Russian Counterparts Over Past Month

The Pentagon confirmed to Sputnik on Thursday that US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, have been unable to reach their Russian counterparts over the past month during the conflict in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) The Pentagon confirmed to Sputnik on Thursday that US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, have been unable to reach their Russian counterparts over the past month during the conflict in Ukraine.

"Over the past month, Secretary Austin and Chairman Milley have sought, and continue to seek, calls with their Russian counterparts. Minister (Sergey) Shoigu and General (Valery) Gerasimov have so far declined to engage. We continue to believe that engagement between U.S. and Russian defense leaders is critically important at this time," Pentagon told Sputnik in a statement.

On Wednesday, The Washington Post, citing Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, said that the Russian military leadership had for the past month refused contacts with its US counterparts despite Washington's "repeated attempts" to initiate them.

The newspaper quoted Kirby as saying that the Pentagon believes US-Russia defense leaders' engagement is "critically important at this time."

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington Pentagon Luhansk Donetsk Austin February Post

Recent Stories

Statements Claiming Russia Requested China's Milit ..

Statements Claiming Russia Requested China's Military Assistance False - Beijing

33 seconds ago
 China's participation in OIC-CFM moot to open new ..

China's participation in OIC-CFM moot to open new avenues of progress: Hafiz Tah ..

36 seconds ago
 China's Shenzhou-13 crew complete over 20 in-orbit ..

China's Shenzhou-13 crew complete over 20 in-orbit science experiments

38 seconds ago
 Dry weather forecast for Balochistan

Dry weather forecast for Balochistan

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Turkey stress need for enhanced trade, d ..

Pakistan, Turkey stress need for enhanced trade, defence cooperation

10 minutes ago
 CM assures BEWGA for resolving their demands

CM assures BEWGA for resolving their demands

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>