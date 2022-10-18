Pentagon Confirms Considering Paying for Starlink Services in Ukraine - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) The US Defense Department is considering paying for SpaceX's Starlink services in Ukraine, a Pentagon spokesperson told Sputnik on Monday.

"We're looking at all sorts of different options, that's one thing to consider," the spokesperson said when asked if the Pentagon is considering paying for Starlink services in Ukraine.

Media reported earlier that the funds for the services would come through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which has been used to supply weapons and other equipment for the country.

Musk recently requested the Pentagon help pay for the Starlink satellite internet service being provided to Ukraine at a loss to his company, SpaceX. However, SpaceX will continue to provide the service for free despite other US defense service contractors receiving government funding to provide military equipment to Ukraine, Musk said.