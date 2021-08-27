UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Confirms Death Toll Of US Service Members In Kabul Attack Now Stands At 13

Fri 27th August 2021

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) The US Department of Defense spokesperson confirmed the death toll of US service members killed in attacks near the Kabul airport has increased from 12 to 13.

"I can confirm that subsequent to Gen.

McKenzie's remarks, a thirteenth US service member has died from his wounds suffered as a result of the attack on Abbey Gate," the spokesperson said on Thursday. "The latest number of injured is now 18."

The injured US service members are in the process of being evacuated in C-17 aircraft equipped with surgical units.

