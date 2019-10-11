UrduPoint.com
Pentagon Confirms Deployment Of 3,000 More Troops, Air Defense Systems To Saudi Arabia

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 10:47 PM

Pentagon Confirms Deployment of 3,000 More Troops, Air Defense Systems to Saudi Arabia

The US Department of Defense confirmed in a statement on Friday that the United States is deploying 3,000 additional troops and air defense systems to Saudi Arabia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) The US Department of Defense confirmed in a statement on Friday that the United States is deploying 3,000 additional troops and air defense systems to Saudi Arabia.

"At the request of US Central Command, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper authorized the deployment of additional US forces and the following equipment to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Two fighter squadrons; one Air Expeditionary Wing (AEW); two Patriot batteries; one Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system (THAAD)," Defense Department Chief Spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman said in the statement.

The deployment includes an additional 3,000 soldiers taken together that have been authorized within the last month, the Pentagon said.

