Pentagon Confirms Detection of Chinese Spy Balloon, Says It Poses No Threat

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) The US Department of Defense confirmed media reports that it detected a Chinese surveillance balloon over the country's north and clarified that it does not pose any threat.

"The United States government has detected and is tracking a high-altitude surveillance balloon that is over the continental United States right now," a senior US defense official said during a press briefing on Thursday.

"Balloon is currently traveling at an altitude well above commercial air traffic and does not present a military or physical threat to people on the ground."

The official added that once the balloon was detected, the US government acted immediately to protect against the collection of sensitive information.

The US government is confident that the balloon belongs to China, but the official refused to go into details with respect to how it was determined.