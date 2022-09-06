Pentagon Confirms Established Task Force To Streamline Arms Sales To Allies
Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2022 | 09:37 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder confirmed on Tuesday that the US Defense Department established a task force to streamline potential arms sales to allies and partners.
"This endeavor is not focused on a particular region, it's rather designed to intensively explore and look at internal processes throughout the department, so this is largely focused on efficiency," Ryder said during a press briefing regarding the Tiger Team task force.