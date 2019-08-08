Pentagon Confirms Establishing With Turkey Joint Operation Center for Syria - Spokesman

(@imziishan)

The US Department of Defense confirmed to Sputnik on Thursday that it plans to create with Turkey a Joint Operations Center located on Turkish territory in order to better control the safe zone in northern Syria

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) The US Department of Defense confirmed to Sputnik on Thursday that it plans to create with Turkey a Joint Operations Center located on Turkish territory in order to better control the safe zone in northern Syria

On Wednesday, the Turkish Defense Ministry said that the United States and Turkey had agreed to establish a center to coordinate joint operations in Syria and to create a safe zone in Syria's northern areas bordering Turkey.

"We intend to establish a US-Turkey Joint Operations Center in Turkey to continue planning and implementation," Defense Department spokesperson Sean Robertson told Sputnik.

Robertson explained that the so-called security mechanism will be implemented in stages.

"The United States is prepared to begin implementing some activities rapidly as we continue discussions with Turkey," Robertson said.

The enduring defeat of the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) remains the United States' main goal in Syria.

Turkey has long been aspiring to create a safe zone as it views the Kurdish militias operating in Syria's northern areas as a threat to its national security.

However, Syria has opposes the idea saying such a move would constitute a violation of Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as of international law and the UN Charter.

Earlier on Thursday, a source in the Syrian Foreign Ministry said Damascus categorically rejects the US-Turkey agreement to establish a safe zone in the north of Syria because it violates the nation's sovereignty and territorial integrity.