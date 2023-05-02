UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Confirms It Detected Balloon Near Hawaii, Determined No Action Needed

Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2023 | 02:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) The US military detected an unmanned balloon near Hawaii, but determined it posed no threat and no action was required to be taken against it, a Defense Department spokesman told Sputnik.

"Applying newly-established parameters for monitoring US airspace, the Department of Defense and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) detected and observed April 28th an unmanned balloon off the coast of Hawaii, floating at approximately 36,000 feet," the spokesman said on Monday.  "Ownership of the balloon is unknown, but there is no indication that it was maneuvering or being controlled by a foreign or adversarial actor."

The spokesman further said that the unmanned balloon did not transit directly over critical defense infrastructure or other US government sites deemed sensitive, and it did not pose a military or physical threat to people on the ground.

Although the balloon was flying at an altitude used by civil aviation, it posed no threat to civil aviation over Hawaii as well, he added.

Based on these observations, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin determined, with the recommendation of his military commanders, that no action needed to be taken against the balloon, the spokesman said, adding that the balloon is now out of Hawaii's airspace and territorial waters but continues to be tracked.

