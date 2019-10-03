UrduPoint.com
Pentagon Confirms N. Korea Fired Short To Medium Range Ballistic Missile From Sea

Faizan Hashmi 56 seconds ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 11:53 PM

The Pentagon can confirm that North Korea recently test fired a short to medium range ballistic missile from a sea-based platform, Joint Chiefs of Staff spokesperson Col. Patrick Ryder said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) The Pentagon can confirm that North Korea recently test fired a short to medium range ballistic missile from a sea-based platform, Joint Chiefs of Staff spokesperson Col. Patrick Ryder said on Thursday.

"As we understand it, North Korea fired a short to medium range ballistic missile some 280 miles into the Sea of Japan and what we know is that the missile was fired from a sea-based platform in the Wonsan Bay," Ryder said.

On Wednesday, the Japanese Coast Guard said North Korea appeared to have fired several missiles, one of which landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone. The launch was the 11th missile test this year, but the first one involving a weapon designed to be launched from a submarine.

