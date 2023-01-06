Pentagon Confirms New Round of Ukraine Military Aid Expected Friday, Including Bradleys

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2023) Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder on Thursday confirmed that the Biden administration is expected to announce a new round of military aid for Ukraine on Friday, including Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles.

"I can confirm that another round of security assistance for Ukraine is anticipated tomorrow, and as the White House has indicated, that new assistance will include Bradley Fighting Vehicles," Ryder said during a press briefing.

Earlier on Thursday, US media reported that the military aid package will be valued at nearly $3 billion Dollars. US President Joe Biden also said on Thursday in a statement following a call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that the United States and Germany will provide infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine and train their forces on the systems.