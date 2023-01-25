UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Confirms New Ukraine Aid Package With 31 Abrams Tanks Worth $400Mln

Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2023 | 11:36 PM

The US Defense Department on Wednesday confirmed that the new security package for Ukraine, which includes 31 Abrams M1 main battle tanks, is worth $400 million

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) The US Defense Department on Wednesday confirmed that the new security package for Ukraine, which includes 31 Abrams M1 main battle tanks, is worth $400 million.

"This $400 million USAI (Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative) package represents the beginning of a contracting process to provide additional capabilities to Ukraine," the Defense Department said in a press release.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Biden administration announced its intent to deliver Abrams tanks to Ukraine as it prepares for a counteroffensive against Russian troops, among other equipment.

