Pentagon Confirms No Troops Will Be Punished For Strike That Killed 10 Civilians In Kabul

Tue 14th December 2021 | 02:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) The Pentagon confirmed on Monday that no American military personnel will be held accountable for the drone strike that killed 10 civilians in Kabul on August 29 amid the US evacuation operation in Afghanistan.

"None of their recommendations dealt specifically with issues of accountability," spokesman John Kirby said regarding the Pentagon's review of the Kabul airstrike. "The Secretary (Lloyd Austin) reviewed their recommendations, I won't get into all of them, some of them are understandably classified, but he approved their recommendations. I do not anticipate there being issues of personal accountability to be had with respect to the August 29 airstrike."

The Pentagon spokesman pointed out that the recommendations are largely about improving the process to analyze intelligence for airstrikes.

In addition, Kirby said that the United States is still working to deliver financial assistance to the families of the victims in the airstrike in order to ensure it is done in a safe way.

In September, US Central Command head General Kenneth McKenzie confirmed that the US airstrike killed 10 civilians including seven children but not any members of the intended target, the Islamic State Khorasan Province terror group (banned in Russia).

McKenzie said that mistaken intelligence had pointed to an imminent threat to American forces at the Kabul airport. The man they actually hit with the strike, Zemarai Ahmadi, was an electrical engineer for a US aid organization, according to a New York Times report. Intelligence purportedly indicated that Ahmadi was carrying explosives in a white Toyota Corolla, which matched an IS-K threat profile. It was later revealed that Ahmadi had no connection to IS-K, and that he was transporting water, not explosives, to people in a neighborhood nearby the Kabul airport.

