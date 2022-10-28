Pentagon Confirms North Korea Fired 2 Ballistic Missiles, Posed No Threat to Allies

The US Defense Department confirmed that North Korea fired two ballistic missiles earlier in the day but assesses that they did not pose any threat to the United States or its allies, Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said on Friday

"We can confirm that North Korea did launch two ballistic missiles," Singh said during a press briefing. "We have assessed that these these launches this event does not pose any immediate threat to us personnel or our allies."

The missiles were launched from the central part of North Korea and landed in the vicinity of Alsom Island, Singh said.

The United States will continue to work with North Korea and Japan to address the issue, Singh added.

North Korea has already conducted nine missile tests since September 25 and 28 tests since the beginning of 2022. Pyongyang has emphasized that its test launches are carried out in response to the refusal of the United States and South Korea to stop joint military drills that North Korea believes threaten regional stability.