Pentagon Confirms 'Number of US Service Members' Killed in Attack at Kabul Airport

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2021) The US Defense Department has confirmed that a number of service members were killed in the suicide bombing attack near the Kabul airport while others are being treated for wounds, press secretary John Kirby said on Thursday.

"We can confirm that a number of US service members were killed in today's complex attack at Kabul airport. A number of others are being treated for wounds. We also know that a number of Afghans fell victim to this heinous attack," Kirby said in a statement.