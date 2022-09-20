Pentagon Confirms Policy Team Reviewing US Military Information Operations - Spokesperson

A Department of Defense policy team requested a review of the US military's information operations online, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Tuesday, confirming media reports about the policy review

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) A Department of Defense policy team requested a review of the US military's information operations online, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Tuesday, confirming media reports about the policy review.

The research group Graphika and the Stanford internet Observatory released a joint analysis last month revealing that Twitter and Facebook (banned in Russia as an extremist organization) removed more than 150 fake accounts pushing pro-US rhetoric to audiences online. The Washington Post reported on Monday that Pentagon policy chief Colin Kahl requested a review of military information operations.

"Our Department of Defense policy team has requested a review of Department of Defense military information support activities, which is simply meant to be an opportunity for us to assess the current work that's being done in this arena," Ryder said during a press briefing.

Ryder declined to confirm whether the removed accounts belonged to the US military, claiming that neither Twitter nor Facebook has provided them with that information. However, the US Central Command is among the organizations under review for their information operations.

Military Information Support Operations (MISO) can include the targeting of foreign populations and leaders with information, typically to counter information flows from adversaries, Ryder said.

In 2019, Congress passed a law allowing the Pentagon to conduct operations in the information environment in an effort to address foreign information operations online.

Ryder also said that while the truth is preferred, MISO can include deceptive tactics.

MISO are conducted in compliance with US law and Pentagon policies, with "safeguards" in place to prevent their misapplication, Ryder added.