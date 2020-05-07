UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pentagon Confirms Recruits Hospitalized With COVID-19 To Be Disqualified

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 11:10 PM

Pentagon Confirms Recruits Hospitalized With COVID-19 to Be Disqualified

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) New recruits who have been hospitalized with the coronavirus will be disqualified from the US military service unless they get a waiver, a Pentagon spokesperson told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Anybody that has been hospitalized with COVID-19 will be medically disqualified and would need a service waiver to join the military," the spokesperson said.

This interim guidance updated Wednesday, and other relevant Pentagon documents include all medically disqualifying conditions that are subject to medical waiver by the services, he added.

"It is important to note that the policy does not say 'coronavirus survivors' - it is those that have been hospitalized," the spokesperson said.

The Department of Defense said on Wednesday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the US military has exceeded 5,000 with two deaths to the disease.

Related Topics

Pentagon All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Agthia elects Khalifa Sultan Al Suwaidi as new cha ..

1 hour ago

Russia’s coronavirus cases rise by 11,231 over p ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Airline Foundation uses 132 million Skywa ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Police organises 4th Media Forum remotely

2 hours ago

IMF Says Approved $18Bln in Emergency Financing fo ..

4 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry demand ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.