Pentagon Confirms Recruits Hospitalized With COVID-19 to Be Disqualified

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) New recruits who have been hospitalized with the coronavirus will be disqualified from the US military service unless they get a waiver, a Pentagon spokesperson told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Anybody that has been hospitalized with COVID-19 will be medically disqualified and would need a service waiver to join the military," the spokesperson said.

This interim guidance updated Wednesday, and other relevant Pentagon documents include all medically disqualifying conditions that are subject to medical waiver by the services, he added.

"It is important to note that the policy does not say 'coronavirus survivors' - it is those that have been hospitalized," the spokesperson said.

The Department of Defense said on Wednesday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the US military has exceeded 5,000 with two deaths to the disease.