Pentagon Confirms Start Of Presidential Transition, Will Start Procedures Immediately

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 09:00 AM

Pentagon Confirms Start of Presidential Transition, Will Start Procedures Immediately

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) The US Department of Defense (DOD) has confirmed the start of transition procedures now that the General Services Administration (GSA) has allowed Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris to start the transition process.

"This evening, DOD has been contacted by the Biden-Harris team and their designated lead for the DOD Agency Review Team and, based on the ascertainment by the GSA Administrator, we will begin immediately implementing our plan to provide support in accordance with statute, DOD policy and the memorandum of agreement between the White House and the Biden-Harris team," the defense department said on Monday.

According to the Pentagon, the DOD Transition Task Force will arrange and coordinate all defense department contacts with the Biden-Harris team.

"DOD is prepared to provide post-election services and support in a professional, orderly, and efficient manner that is befitting of the public's expectation of the Department and our commitment to national security," the department said.

More Stories From World

