Pentagon Confirms Take Down of Airborne Object Over Canada

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2023) The Pentagon has confirmed that the unidentified object that was flying over northern Canada has been shot down, following close coordination between US and Canadian authorities, including at the level of defense ministers.

On Saturday, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said in a statement to Sputnik that it was tracking "a high-altitude airborne object" over northern Canada. Later in the day, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that the unidentified object was shot down by a US F-22 aircraft over the Yukon after he ordered the take down. Trudeau said that he discussed the incident with US President Joe Biden.

"Following a call between the Prime Minister of Canada and the President of the United States, President Biden authorized U.S. fighter aircraft assigned to North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) to work with Canada to take down a high-altitude airborne object over northern Canada today," Pentagon Press Secretary Brig.

Gen. Pat Ryder said in a Saturday statement.

According to the release, NORAD first detected the object over Alaska late on Friday evening and it was monitored by two F-22 aircraft over US airspace.

"Monitoring continued today as the object crossed into Canadian airspace, with Canadian CF-18 and CP-140 aircraft joining the formation to further assess the object. A U.S. F-22 shot down the object in Canadian territory using an AIM 9X missile following close coordination between U.S. and Canadian authorities, to include a call today between (US) Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and (Canadian) Minister of Defence Anita Anand," Ryder said.

The Pentagon spokesperson added that the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) will work closely with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) as Canada works on analyzing the wreckage to get more information about the object.