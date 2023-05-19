UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Confirms To Sputnik Discovered Inconsistencies In Equipment Valuation For Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2023 | 02:10 AM

Pentagon Confirms to Sputnik Discovered Inconsistencies in Equipment Valuation for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) Deputy Defense Press Secretary Sabrina Singh confirmed to Sputnik on Thursday that the department discovered inconsistencies in equipment valuation for Ukraine, when "replacement cost" was used instead of "net book value" resulting in overestimating the value of the equipment drawn down from US stocks.

"During our regular oversight process of presidential drawdown packages, the Department discovered inconsistencies in equipment valuation for Ukraine. In some cases, 'replacement cost' rather than 'net book value' was used, therefore overestimating the value of the equipment drawn down from US stocks," Singh said in a statement.

The accounting error has neither constrained the US support to Ukraine nor impacted its ability to flow capabilities to the battlefield, the statement added.

Earlier in the day, media reported that the Defense Department overvalued the cost of aid for Ukraine by about $3 billion opening up a possibility that Washington will be able to send more security assistance to Kiev amid Russia's ongoing special military operation.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Washington Kiev Stocks Media From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed visits Education Interface Exhibiti ..

Saif bin Zayed visits Education Interface Exhibition and Middle East Youth Confe ..

2 hours ago
 JUI (S) urges consensus, unity to address country' ..

JUI (S) urges consensus, unity to address country's challenges

2 hours ago
 Death Toll From Flooding in Northern Italy Rises t ..

Death Toll From Flooding in Northern Italy Rises to 13 - Reports

2 hours ago
 100 maunds fake cotton seed seized in Khanewal

100 maunds fake cotton seed seized in Khanewal

2 hours ago
 Federal Reserve Official James Bullard Promotes Ra ..

Federal Reserve Official James Bullard Promotes Raising Interest Rates Again in ..

2 hours ago
 Xinjiang Chamber of Commerce and Traders delegatio ..

Xinjiang Chamber of Commerce and Traders delegation to help in promotion of trad ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.