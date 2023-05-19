Pentagon Confirms to Sputnik Discovered Inconsistencies in Equipment Valuation for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) Deputy Defense Press Secretary Sabrina Singh confirmed to Sputnik on Thursday that the department discovered inconsistencies in equipment valuation for Ukraine, when "replacement cost" was used instead of "net book value" resulting in overestimating the value of the equipment drawn down from US stocks.

"During our regular oversight process of presidential drawdown packages, the Department discovered inconsistencies in equipment valuation for Ukraine. In some cases, 'replacement cost' rather than 'net book value' was used, therefore overestimating the value of the equipment drawn down from US stocks," Singh said in a statement.

The accounting error has neither constrained the US support to Ukraine nor impacted its ability to flow capabilities to the battlefield, the statement added.

Earlier in the day, media reported that the Defense Department overvalued the cost of aid for Ukraine by about $3 billion opening up a possibility that Washington will be able to send more security assistance to Kiev amid Russia's ongoing special military operation.