Pentagon Confirms To Sputnik Russia Properly Notified US Of Plans To Test ICBM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2022 | 11:28 PM

US Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby has confirmed in a statement to Sputnik that Russia had properly notified the United States of its plans to test an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM)

"Russia properly notified the United States under its New START treaty obligations that it planned to test this ICBM. Such testing is routine and was not a surprise. We did not deem the test to be a threat to the United States or its allies," Kirby said in the statement.

