WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) The United States has confirmed that Houthi rebels shot down a US drown in Yemen , a Department of Defense spokesperson told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Yes, that's accurate," the spokesperson said when asked to confirm earlier media reports.