Pentagon Confirms US Sending M1A2 Model Of Abrams Tanks

Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2023 | 12:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) The United States will send the newer M1A2 model of Abrams tanks to Ukraine, Pentagon Deputy Spokesperson Sabrina Singh said on Thursday, confirming earlier US media reports.

"We're giving the M1A2 variant of the tank," Singh said during a press briefing.

The US intends to procure new tanks in a long-term commitment to Ukraine, Singh said.

The advanced M1A2 model Abrams tanks will not be equipped with a secret armor that uses depleted uranium, the US media reports said. M1A2s have improved optics compared to older Abrams configurations, as well as digitized control stations for commanders, the reports said.

