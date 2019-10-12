Pentagon Confirms US Troops Came Under Fire From Turkish Positions Near Kobani

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2019) US troops came under fire from Turkish positions near the Syrian city of Kobani, Defense Department Press Operations Director Brook DeWalt said in a statement.

"US troops in the vicinity of Kobani came under artillery fire from Turkish positions at approximately 9:00 p.

m. local [time] October 11. The explosion occurred within a few hundred meters of a location outside the Security Mechanism zone and in an area known by the Turks to have US forces present," DeWalt said on Friday.

All US troops, the spokesman added, are accounted for and none have been injured.