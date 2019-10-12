UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pentagon Confirms US Troops Came Under Fire From Turkish Positions Near Kobani

Muhammad Irfan 9 seconds ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 04:50 AM

Pentagon Confirms US Troops Came Under Fire From Turkish Positions Near Kobani

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2019) US troops came under fire from Turkish positions near the Syrian city of Kobani, Defense Department Press Operations Director Brook DeWalt said in a statement.

"US troops in the vicinity of Kobani came under artillery fire from Turkish positions at approximately 9:00 p.

m. local [time] October 11. The explosion occurred within a few hundred meters of a location outside the Security Mechanism zone and in an area known by the Turks to have US forces present," DeWalt said on Friday.

All US troops, the spokesman added, are accounted for and none have been injured.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Syria October From

Recent Stories

Honorary doctorate for Sharjah Ruler’s cultural ..

5 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler visits Madrid’s El Escorial Librar ..

5 hours ago

PTI to make government in Sindh after next general ..

5 hours ago

Opposition parties not united on joining Azadi Mar ..

5 hours ago

SDF Says 5 IS Militants Escaped From Prison in Nor ..

5 hours ago

IS Claims Car Bomb Blast in Syria's Qamishlo - Rep ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.