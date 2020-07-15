UrduPoint.com
Pentagon Confirms US Troops Have Withdrawn From 5 Afghan Bases - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 04:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) The Department of Defense confirms US forces have withdrawn from five Afghan bases in accordance with its obligations under the peace agreement reached with the Taliban, Pentagon Chief Spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman said in a press release.

"July 13, 2020 marks 135 days since the signing of the US-Taliban Agreement on February 29, 2020," Hoffman said in the release on Tuesday. "As stipulated in the agreement, the United States agreed to reduce its forces in Afghanistan to 8,600 and withdraw from five bases. We have met this obligation."

Hoffman said the number of US troops that remain in Afghanistan is above 8,000 and the five bases previously occupied by American forces have been handed over to the Afghan government.

The United States continues to have the capability to protect US, allied and partner forces in Afghanistan, and counterterrorism operations will continue, Hoffman said.

The United States will also be able to continue to provide support to the NATO and Afghan security forces, Hoffman said.

The United States urges all sides in the Afghan conflict to reduce violence and to begin intra-Afghan negotiations to reach a settlement.

A US official who wished to remain anonymous told Tolo news broadcaster that the bases were located in Helmand, Uruzgan, Paktika and Laghman provinces.

The Taliban have committed to reducing violence as part of a peace pact negotiated by the United States in the Qatari capital of Doha on February 29. In addition to a mutual release of prisoners and the launch of intra-Afghan talks, this was expected to pave the way for ending the almost two-decade long confrontation between Kabul and the radical group.

