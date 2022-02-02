Pentagon Confirms US Will Soon Send Forces to Romania, Poland, Germany

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) The United States will send forces to Romania, Poland and Germany soon over the Ukraine crisis, and these deployments will be temporal, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby confirmed on Wednesday.

"As part of this commitment and to be prepared, we'll soon send forces to Romania, Poland and Germany," Kirby said, adding that the deployment will be "temporal."

He added that the current situation in Europe demands that the US "reinforce NATO posture on the eastern flank."