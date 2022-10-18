Pentagon Considering Paying for Starlink Communications in Ukraine - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) The Pentagon is considering covering the cost of the Starlink satellite network in Ukraine after Elon Musk said the company could no longer continue funding the communications services in the country, Politico reported on Monday, citing two US officials involved in the negotiations.

The funds for the services would come through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which has been used to supply weapons and other equipment for the country, according to the report.