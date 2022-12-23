Pentagon Considers Training Ukrainian Forces on Patriot System in US - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) The United States is considering training Ukrainian forces to use the Patriot air-defense system at a military base in the United States, Politico reported, citing two US defense officials.

The report said on Thursday that the decision to conduct training in the United States rather than in a third country in Europe is because of the weapon system's sophistication that requires several months of training.

A Patriot - the most advanced air defense system in the United States' arsenal - takes about 90 troops to operate, the report said.

If the United States decides to conduct training in the United States, Ukrainian forces will likely be stationed at Fort Sill in the state of Oklahoma, the report also said.

The United States will likely deliver a Patriot battery it has in its stockpile instead of relocating one that is already deployed, the report added.

On Wednesday, the Biden administration announced a new $1.85 billion security package for Ukraine that includes one Patriot air defense system.