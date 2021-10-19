Pentagon Continues Consultations With Turkey on F-35 Dispute Resolutions - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) The US Department of Defense continues to consult with Turkey on F-35 aircraft dispute resolutions, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Monday.

"(US) Department of Defense remains in consultation with Turkey on F-35 dispute resolutions," Price said during a press briefing.

With respect to F-16 aircraft which Turkey was willing to purchase, Price noted that the United States has not made any financing offers in response to Ankara's request.

Earlier in the day, Turkish Presidency of Defense Industries chief Ismail Demir said that Turkey can purchase Russia's Su-35 and Su-57 fighters if the United States freezes the sale of F-16 fighter jets.