Pentagon COVID-19 Cases Among Military Personnel Reaches 3,438 - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases among US military personnel has reached 3,438 while the overall count increased to 5,335 with civilians accounted for within the Defense Department, the Pentagon revealed in a press release on Monday.

The US Navy has the most confirmed cases with a total of 1,240 and the US Army is second with 819 confirmed cases, the release showed.

The number of individuals currently hospitalized is 261 and 1,331 recoveries, the release said. No new deaths have been reported as the death count stands at 22.

The United States has more than 762,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 40,700 deaths caused by the disease as of Monday afternoon, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.