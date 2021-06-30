UrduPoint.com
Pentagon COVID-19 Task Force Will Switch To Normal Operations In Coming Days - Official

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 11:20 PM

Pentagon COVID-19 Task Force Will Switch to Normal Operations in Coming Days - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) The US Defense Department will transition its COVID-19 task force to normal operations in the coming days, senior Pentagon adviser Max Rose said on Wednesday.

"As the department continues to transition to fortify its pandemic preparedness, and to support vaccination efforts across the country and the globe, I could not be any more confident today that we are, as a Department [of Defense] and yes, as a nation, on a solid path," Rose said during a briefing. "In the coming days the functions of the COVID-19 task force will transition to normal operations."

Rose, the Pentagon chief's special adviser on COVID-19, underscored that the US Defense Department will continue to support fighting the pandemic until it is over on a global scale.

At the same time, acting Assistant US Defense Secretary for Health Affairs Terry Adirim said during the briefing that the new Delta variant of the novel coronavirus poses a threat to return no normal in the US as this more dangerous variant will soon become the predominant variant and is able to cause more serious disease in unvaccinated people than other virus mutations.

The Defense Department established the task force in 2020 to support other agencies efforts during the COVID-19 response.

More Stories From World

