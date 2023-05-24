Pentagon Creates Microbiological Labs to Create Bioweapons' Components - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) The Pentagon has begun building microbiological laboratories to create components of biological weapons, including along the perimeter of Russia's borders, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"Under the guise of providing sanitary and epidemiological assistance, the Pentagon has begun building and modernizing microbiological laboratories to develop biological weapons components, including along the perimeter of the borders of Russia and China," Lavrov said at an international meeting of high representatives in charge of security issues taking place in the Moscow region.