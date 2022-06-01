UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Decides To Deliver HIMARS To Ukraine Due To Conflict Shifting To 'Artillery Duel'

Umer Jamshaid Published June 01, 2022 | 11:33 PM

Pentagon Decides to Deliver HIMARS to Ukraine Due to Conflict Shifting to 'Artillery Duel'

The US Defense Department has decided to provide High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARSs to Ukraine because the nature of the conflict has changed to an "artillery duel," Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said during a press briefing on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) The US Defense Department has decided to provide High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARSs to Ukraine because the nature of the conflict has changed to an "artillery duel," Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said during a press briefing on Wednesday.

"The current stage of the conflict is about three months old and the nature of that conflict has shifted. The priorities that Ukrainians have had, and what we thought have been most relevant to enable the Ukrainians to push back, have changed over time," Kahl said. "As the conflict shifted to the East, as I said, it's become an artillery duel."

On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden announced a new military assistance package for Ukraine that includes HIMARS rocket systems.

Kahl said in the initial phase of the conflict, especially as the Ukrainians were trying to repel the Russian forces in and around Kiev, the United States was emphasizing anti-armor systems like the Javelin missiles and anti-air systems like the Stinger missiles, but also other medium- and longer-range air defense systems.

"(T)hat assistance proved decisive in stymieing the Russian attempt to take and keep Kiev," he said.

Kahl went on to say that the challenge facing the Ukrainian forces was relying on Soviet legacy weapons systems, and at some point it became impossible for the United States to resupply them with artillery systems and ammunition.

Shifting toward supplying 155 millimeter artillery systems has became a priority and the United States has already been providing M777 Howitzers to Ukraine, Kahl said.

"So, that was as the fight shifted to an artillery duel. The first thing was to get these Howitzers into the fight, and now we're shifting to HIMARS," he added.

On Wednesday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik that Moscow views negatively the latest package of US military assistance to Ukraine, including the supply of HIMARS.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Kiev United States

Recent Stories

Ayaz Sadiq hails EU economic support for developme ..

Ayaz Sadiq hails EU economic support for development in country

5 minutes ago
 Ukraine Assurances of Not Using HIMARS on Russian ..

Ukraine Assurances of Not Using HIMARS on Russian Soil Given on Multiple Levels ..

5 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz visits Salman Ghani's ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz visits Salman Ghani's residence

5 minutes ago
 US Officials, Yemen Leadership Discuss Extending U ..

US Officials, Yemen Leadership Discuss Extending UN-Backed Truce - State Dept.

5 minutes ago
 Bale writes goodbye letter to Real Madrid: 'This d ..

Bale writes goodbye letter to Real Madrid: 'This dream became a reality'

5 minutes ago
 Greece, Cyprus, ease Covid measures ahead of touri ..

Greece, Cyprus, ease Covid measures ahead of tourist season

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.