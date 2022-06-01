Pentagon Decides to Deliver HIMARS to Ukraine Due to Conflict Shifting to 'Artillery Duel'

The US Defense Department has decided to provide High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARSs to Ukraine because the nature of the conflict has changed to an "artillery duel," Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said during a press briefing on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) The US Defense Department has decided to provide High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARSs to Ukraine because the nature of the conflict has changed to an "artillery duel," Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said during a press briefing on Wednesday.

"The current stage of the conflict is about three months old and the nature of that conflict has shifted. The priorities that Ukrainians have had, and what we thought have been most relevant to enable the Ukrainians to push back, have changed over time," Kahl said. "As the conflict shifted to the East, as I said, it's become an artillery duel."

On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden announced a new military assistance package for Ukraine that includes HIMARS rocket systems.

Kahl said in the initial phase of the conflict, especially as the Ukrainians were trying to repel the Russian forces in and around Kiev, the United States was emphasizing anti-armor systems like the Javelin missiles and anti-air systems like the Stinger missiles, but also other medium- and longer-range air defense systems.

"(T)hat assistance proved decisive in stymieing the Russian attempt to take and keep Kiev," he said.

Kahl went on to say that the challenge facing the Ukrainian forces was relying on Soviet legacy weapons systems, and at some point it became impossible for the United States to resupply them with artillery systems and ammunition.

Shifting toward supplying 155 millimeter artillery systems has became a priority and the United States has already been providing M777 Howitzers to Ukraine, Kahl said.

"So, that was as the fight shifted to an artillery duel. The first thing was to get these Howitzers into the fight, and now we're shifting to HIMARS," he added.

On Wednesday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik that Moscow views negatively the latest package of US military assistance to Ukraine, including the supply of HIMARS.