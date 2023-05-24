(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Pentagon on Wednesday declined to comment on reports that Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's armed forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi was severely injured in a Russian strike in early May

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) The Pentagon on Wednesday declined to comment on reports that Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's armed forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi was severely injured in a Russian strike in early May.

Earlier in the day, a representative of Russian law enforcement agencies told Sputnik that the top Ukrainian general received a head injury and shrapnel wounds in Russia's missile strike on a command post in the Kherson region. The official said that Zaluzhnyi had a trepanation done at the Kiev military hospital and will not be able to continue doing his job.

"We refer you to the Ukraine military," a Pentagon spokesperson told Sputnik.

The spokesperson also declined to comment on whether Zaluzhnyi is going to participate in the upcoming virtual meeting of the Ukraine Contact Group on Thursday.

Since early May, Zaluzhnyi has not appeared live on tv nor provided any comments regarding the ongoing conflict with Russia, prompting numerous rumors.

On the eve of the NATO Military Committee meeting on May 10, the committee's chair, Adm. Rob Bauer, said that Zaluzhnyi was not going to take part in the meeting due to a "difficult tactical situation" on the battlefield in Ukraine.