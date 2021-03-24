UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pentagon Declines To Comment On Reports About North Korea Conducting Nuclear Tests

Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 01:20 AM

Pentagon Declines to Comment on Reports About North Korea Conducting Nuclear Tests

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) US Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby on Tuesday declined to comment about the media reports that North Korea conducted nuclear tests over the weekend.

"I have nothing for that right now," Kirby said during press briefing.

US media had reported that North Korea tested several short-range missiles over the weekend.

The reason for North Korea doing so may have been the joint US-South Korea military exercises that Pyongyang had repeatedly complained about, the reports said citing sources familiar with the issue.

While Kirby declined to discuss the media reports, he noted that North Korea is the only country representing a threat in the region.

"There is only one side there who is posing the threat to the region through it's possession of and acquisition of weapons of mass destruction and nuclear weapons, and that is Pyongyang," Kirby said.

Related Topics

Nuclear Pyongyang North Korea May Media

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid approves full restructuring of ..

50 minutes ago

&#039;National COVID-19 vaccination campaign conti ..

2 hours ago

Biden to Attend EU Leaders' Video Summit on Thursd ..

26 minutes ago

Rally held to celebrate Pakistan Day

26 minutes ago

Basquiat painting sells for $41.8 mn at live-strea ..

26 minutes ago

US Court Finishes Selection of Jurors for Trial of ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.