Pentagon Declines to Comment on Reports About North Korea Conducting Nuclear Tests

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) US Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby on Tuesday declined to comment about the media reports that North Korea conducted nuclear tests over the weekend.

"I have nothing for that right now," Kirby said during press briefing.

US media had reported that North Korea tested several short-range missiles over the weekend.

The reason for North Korea doing so may have been the joint US-South Korea military exercises that Pyongyang had repeatedly complained about, the reports said citing sources familiar with the issue.

While Kirby declined to discuss the media reports, he noted that North Korea is the only country representing a threat in the region.

"There is only one side there who is posing the threat to the region through it's possession of and acquisition of weapons of mass destruction and nuclear weapons, and that is Pyongyang," Kirby said.