Pentagon Declines To Comment On Reports Of Ukraine Using North Korean Rockets

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 02, 2023 | 12:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder on Tuesday declined to comment on reports of Ukraine using North Korean rockets against Russian forces, citing a lack of information and referring questions on the matter to Ukrainian officials.

"I've seen the press reports, I don't have anything," Ryder said during a press briefing, when asked about the reports. "I'd have to refer you to the Ukrainians."

Ukraine has fired North Korean munitions using Soviet-era multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) in the area around Artyomovsk, the Financial Times reported last week.

Many of the North Korean rockets were made in the 1980s and 1990s, making them prone to misfires or duds and disfavored among Ukrainian forces, the report said.

The munitions were seized from a vessel by a friendly country, the Ukrainian soldiers reportedly said.

It is unlikely that Pyongyang intentionally provided the munitions, given its ties to Moscow, the report added.

