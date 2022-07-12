Pentagon Declines to Comment on Ukraine Using HIMARS in Nova Kakhovka

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) The US Defense Department deferred the question about Ukrainian troops using the US-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) to strike the city of Nova Kakhovka to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

Earlier on Monday, Nova Kakhovka's military-civilian administration head Vladimir Leontyev confirmed to Sputnik that the Ukrainian strike on the city was carried out by using the HIMARS weapon system.

"We refer you to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense," a US Defense Department spokesperson said on Monday.

According to Leontyev, warehouses with saltpeter in Nova Khabarovka exploded as a result of a strike from Ukrainian positions firing on the city.

Leontyev added that the strike resulted in the death of civilians and the injury of dozens of residents, while hundreds were left without functional homes. A disabled teenager, who was on duty at a warehouse with humanitarian aid, is among those killed in the attack.