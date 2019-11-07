UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pentagon Declines To Comment On Video Showing US Weapons Arriving In Yemen - Spokesman

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 02:20 AM

Pentagon Declines to Comment on Video Showing US Weapons Arriving in Yemen - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) The Pentagon decline to comment on Wednesday when asked about the authenticity of a newly published video that reportedly shows US-made heavy weaponry arriving in southern Yemen last week.

"We cannot comment on the authenticity of the video," a spokesperson for the US Defense Department told Sputnik.

Earlier on Wednesday, US media reported that newly obtained video footage shows an Oshkosh armored vehicle and other US-made military hardware being unloaded from a ship under the cover of darkness in the early morning hours at the port in the southern city of Aden.

The vessel, identified as the Saudi-registered Bahri Hofuf, is known to have stopped at the Port City of Jeddah on September 17 before sailing on to Port Sudan the following day, CNN said, citing port documents, tracking data, and whistleblower accounts.

The ship's tracking system was then turned off before being switched on again in Aden on October 29, the report said.

Under US law, recipients of American-made arms are forbidden from transferring equipment to third parties without prior authorization from Washington.

The Pentagon spokesperson told Sputnik that the US expects all recipients of American origin defense equipment to abide by their end use obligations and not retransfer equipment without prior US government authorization.

"We cannot comment on any potential or ongoing investigations of claims of end-use violations of defense articles and services transferred to our allies and partners," he added.

A CNN investigation in February uncovered evidence that Saudi Arabia and its coalition partners gave militants linked to the al-Qaeda terrorist group (banned in Russia), Salafi militias and other factions in Yemen weapons that were manufactured by the United States, in breach of its arms agreements with Washington.

The report prompted the US Congress in July to pass three measures aimed at blocking arms sales to Saudi Arabia and the UAE, but President Donald Trump later the same month vetoed the legislation.

Yemen has been locked in a conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi and the Houthi rebels. A Saudi-led coalition has been conducting strikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.

Related Topics

Terrorist Militants Russia Washington Pentagon Yemen UAE Jeddah Trump Vehicle Port Sudan Same Oshkosh Aden United States Saudi Arabia February March July September October Congress 2015 Media All From Government

Recent Stories

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Ambassa ..

2 hours ago

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Ambassa ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Ruler opens mosque in Al Nuaimia

2 hours ago

DHA signs four MoUs to provide integrated quality ..

2 hours ago

UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Scienc ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Economy, Dubai Future Foundation join ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.