Pentagon Declines to Comment on Video Showing US Weapons Arriving in Yemen - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) The Pentagon decline to comment on Wednesday when asked about the authenticity of a newly published video that reportedly shows US-made heavy weaponry arriving in southern Yemen last week.

"We cannot comment on the authenticity of the video," a spokesperson for the US Defense Department told Sputnik.

Earlier on Wednesday, US media reported that newly obtained video footage shows an Oshkosh armored vehicle and other US-made military hardware being unloaded from a ship under the cover of darkness in the early morning hours at the port in the southern city of Aden.

The vessel, identified as the Saudi-registered Bahri Hofuf, is known to have stopped at the Port City of Jeddah on September 17 before sailing on to Port Sudan the following day, CNN said, citing port documents, tracking data, and whistleblower accounts.

The ship's tracking system was then turned off before being switched on again in Aden on October 29, the report said.

Under US law, recipients of American-made arms are forbidden from transferring equipment to third parties without prior authorization from Washington.

The Pentagon spokesperson told Sputnik that the US expects all recipients of American origin defense equipment to abide by their end use obligations and not retransfer equipment without prior US government authorization.

"We cannot comment on any potential or ongoing investigations of claims of end-use violations of defense articles and services transferred to our allies and partners," he added.

A CNN investigation in February uncovered evidence that Saudi Arabia and its coalition partners gave militants linked to the al-Qaeda terrorist group (banned in Russia), Salafi militias and other factions in Yemen weapons that were manufactured by the United States, in breach of its arms agreements with Washington.

The report prompted the US Congress in July to pass three measures aimed at blocking arms sales to Saudi Arabia and the UAE, but President Donald Trump later the same month vetoed the legislation.

Yemen has been locked in a conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi and the Houthi rebels. A Saudi-led coalition has been conducting strikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.