WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) A senior US Defense Department official on Monday declined to describe Ukraine military's offensive in the city of Kherson as a "counter-offensive."

"Are they on the offensive? I think they are. Is this a counter-offensive? I don't know," the official said during a conference call.

However, the official pointed out that an uptick of violence in the Kherson region has been noticed.

The Russian Defense Ministry said earlier that Ukrainian troops attempted an offensive in the Mykolaiv and Kherson regions from three directions but suffered heavy losses.

The Russian military repulsed the Ukrainian offensive in the Mykolaiv and Kherson regions, which was carried out on the direct orders of Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Defense Ministry said.

Ukraine lost more than 560 soldiers, 26 tanks and two attack aircraft during the attempted offensive, the Defense Ministry added.