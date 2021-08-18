UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Defies Court Order To Expedite Citizenship For Foreign-Born Soldiers - ACLU

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 09:58 PM

Pentagon Defies Court Order to Expedite Citizenship for Foreign-Born Soldiers - ACLU

A motion filed in US federal court accuses the Defense Department of failure to comply with a court order to restore an expedited path to citizenship for non-citizen members of the United States' armed forces, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) A motion filed in US Federal court accuses the Defense Department of failure to comply with a court order to restore an expedited path to citizenship for non-citizen members of the United States' armed forces, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said on Wednesday.

"We've repeatedly presented the Pentagon with evidence of its non-compliance and proposed reasonable solutions, like identifying an official to assist service members whose chains of command refuse to help them obtain the military certification necessary for the citizenship process," ACLU National Security Project staff attorney Scarlet Kim said in a press release.

Instead, the Defense Department has done virtually nothing and "subjected service members to Kafkaesque ordeals" that have further delayed their attempts to become US citizens as Congress promised, Kim said.

In August 2020, in response to a class-action lawsuit filed by the ACLU on behalf of thousands of US military service members, a federal court struck down a Trump administration policy requiring them to serve for six months or a year before obtaining a military certification required to apply for naturalization.

The court also ordered military officials to process class member requests for this certification within 30 days, the release said.

However, at four out of five of the US Army's basic training bases, service members have been repeatedly told they need to complete the Trump administration's requirements in order to be eligible for naturalization. Service members at other US Army installations have also been told they need to meet the unlawful requirements, the release added.

In its motion on behalf of service members, the ACLU is asking the court to demand an explanation for the Defense Department's failures and order it to ensure compliance with the court order and federal law, according to the release.

Related Topics

Army Pentagon Trump United States August Congress Citizenship 2020 Court

Recent Stories

Germany's Social Democrats Overtake Greens Ahead o ..

Germany's Social Democrats Overtake Greens Ahead of Crucial Election - Poll

1 minute ago
 Ziaullah reviews security measures of 10th process ..

Ziaullah reviews security measures of 10th procession of Muharram-ul-Haram in Qu ..

1 minute ago
 Americans Warm to Calls For Gov't Limits on False ..

Americans Warm to Calls For Gov't Limits on False Information Posted On-Line - P ..

1 minute ago
 Pakistan condemns tear gas shelling on peaceful Mu ..

Pakistan condemns tear gas shelling on peaceful Muharram procession in IIOJK

12 minutes ago
 China's Third Busiest Port to Reopen Terminal With ..

China's Third Busiest Port to Reopen Terminal Within Few Days - Industry Insider

16 minutes ago
 Afghan Troops Fled to Uzbekistan as Taliban Advanc ..

Afghan Troops Fled to Uzbekistan as Taliban Advanced in About 46 US Aircraft - R ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.