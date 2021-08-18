Pentagon Defies Court Order to Expedite Citizenship for Foreign-Born Soldiers - ACLU

A motion filed in US federal court accuses the Defense Department of failure to comply with a court order to restore an expedited path to citizenship for non-citizen members of the United States' armed forces, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) A motion filed in US Federal court accuses the Defense Department of failure to comply with a court order to restore an expedited path to citizenship for non-citizen members of the United States' armed forces, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said on Wednesday.

"We've repeatedly presented the Pentagon with evidence of its non-compliance and proposed reasonable solutions, like identifying an official to assist service members whose chains of command refuse to help them obtain the military certification necessary for the citizenship process," ACLU National Security Project staff attorney Scarlet Kim said in a press release.

Instead, the Defense Department has done virtually nothing and "subjected service members to Kafkaesque ordeals" that have further delayed their attempts to become US citizens as Congress promised, Kim said.

In August 2020, in response to a class-action lawsuit filed by the ACLU on behalf of thousands of US military service members, a federal court struck down a Trump administration policy requiring them to serve for six months or a year before obtaining a military certification required to apply for naturalization.

The court also ordered military officials to process class member requests for this certification within 30 days, the release said.

However, at four out of five of the US Army's basic training bases, service members have been repeatedly told they need to complete the Trump administration's requirements in order to be eligible for naturalization. Service members at other US Army installations have also been told they need to meet the unlawful requirements, the release added.

In its motion on behalf of service members, the ACLU is asking the court to demand an explanation for the Defense Department's failures and order it to ensure compliance with the court order and federal law, according to the release.