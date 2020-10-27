Pentagon Delays F-35 Simulation Tests to 2021 - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) The Pentagon has postponed simulation testing of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter from next month to an unspecified time next year, Defense news reported.

Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Ellen Lord ordered the F-35's Joint Simulation Environment (JSE) testing required for its official full-rate production to an unspecified date in 2021, the report said on Monday, citing spokeswoman Jessica Maxwell.

Officially, the F-35, the most expensive military aircraft in history must go through and be approved in its JSE before it can start full-rate production.

However, in practice it is already in full-rate production as 134 of the planes were delivered to the US armed services and international customers in 2019, the report added.