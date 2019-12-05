UrduPoint.com
Pentagon Denies Considering Adding 14,000 Troops To Middle East

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 05:00 PM

The U.S. Department of Defense on Wednesday rejected a report alleging Washington is considering adding 14,000 troops to the Middle East to confront Iran

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :The U.S. Department of Defense on Wednesday rejected a report alleging Washington is considering adding 14,000 troops to the middle East to confront Iran.

"The reporting is wrong. The U.S. is not considering sending 14,000 additional troops to the Middle East," Pentagon spokeswoman Alyssa Farah said on Twitter.

The tweet was in response to a Wall Street Journal report earlier Wednesday that cited multiple U.S. officials as saying that President Donald Trump's administration "is considering a significant expansion of the U.

S. military footprint in the Middle East to counter Iran." The report said Trump could make a decision on the new deployment as soon as this month. The Wall Street Journal updated the story after Farah's response, but kept its reporting.

Josh Hawley, a U.S. senator who sits on the Senate Armed Services Committee, questioned the alleged expansion. "Is the Pentagon preparing for a land war?" Hawley said on Twitter.

