Pentagon Denies Plans to Pull Up to 4,000 Troops From South Korea

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) The Pentagon denied on Thursday a media report claiming the United States had threatened to move up to 4,000 troops out of South Korea after their talks on the personnel upkeep failed.

The Chosun Ilbo, a major South Korean daily, reported earlier in the day that an entire US army brigade could be pulled out if South Korea did not agree to pay some $5 billion a year to cover the cost of stationing around 28,500 US troops in the country.

"There is absolutely no truth to the Chosun Ilbo report that the US Department of Defense is currently considering removing any troops from the Korean Peninsula," Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement, circulated in the media.

Hoffman stressed that Secretary of Defense Mark Esper had repeatedly reiterated the US commitment to South Korea during his Asia trip this week. The spokesman accused the South Korean daily of irresponsible reporting and demanded that it retract the story.