UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pentagon Denies Plans To Pull Up To 4,000 Troops From South Korea

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 05:07 PM

Pentagon Denies Plans to Pull Up to 4,000 Troops From South Korea

The Pentagon denied on Thursday a media report claiming the United States had threatened to move up to 4,000 troops out of South Korea after their talks on the personnel upkeep failed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) The Pentagon denied on Thursday a media report claiming the United States had threatened to move up to 4,000 troops out of South Korea after their talks on the personnel upkeep failed.

The Chosun Ilbo, a major South Korean daily, reported earlier in the day that an entire US army brigade could be pulled out if South Korea did not agree to pay some $5 billion a year to cover the cost of stationing around 28,500 US troops in the country.

"There is absolutely no truth to the Chosun Ilbo report that the US Department of Defense is currently considering removing any troops from the Korean Peninsula," Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement, circulated in the media.

Hoffman stressed that Secretary of Defense Mark Esper had repeatedly reiterated the US commitment to South Korea during his Asia trip this week. The spokesman accused the South Korean daily of irresponsible reporting and demanded that it retract the story.

Related Topics

Army Threatened Pentagon South Korea United States North Korea Media From Asia (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Mishi Khan urges girls not to share their videos t ..

1 minute ago

Abdul Rehman Muzamil fined 25 per cent match fee

3 minutes ago

Summary for appointment of new CJCSC received at P ..

11 minutes ago

Russian Embassy Slams Latvia's Decision to Suspend ..

12 minutes ago

Rupee strengthens against dollar

12 minutes ago

Awareness walk on world antibiotic week held in MT ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.