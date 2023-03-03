Pentagon Denies Reports Claiming US Giving Ukraine Information to Strike Russia

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) The US military is not providing Ukraine with information to strike inside the Russian territory and the United States is neither at war with Russia nor seeking it, Defense Department spokesperson Pat Ryder said on Thursday.

"I can say definitively that the notion of us providing intelligence or information to the Ukrainians to target locations inside Russia is nonsense. We are not at war with Russia, nor do we seek war with Russia. Our focus is purely on supporting Ukraine to defend itself," Ryder said during a press briefing.