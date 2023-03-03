UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Denies Reports Of US Giving Ukraine Information To Strike Russia

Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2023 | 01:10 AM

Pentagon Denies Reports of US Giving Ukraine Information to Strike Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) The US military is not providing Ukraine with information to strike inside Russia and the United States is neither at war with Russia nor seeking it, Defense Department spokesperson Pat Ryder said on Thursday.

"I can say definitively that the notion of us providing intelligence or information to the Ukrainians to target locations inside Russia is nonsense. We are not at war with Russia, nor do we seek war with Russia. Our focus is purely on supporting Ukraine to defend itself," Ryder said during a press briefing.

With respect to reports about developments in Russia's border region of Bryansk that took place earlier on Thursday, Ryder said he cannot corroborate them.

Earlier in the day, the governor of the Bryansk region of Russia, Alexander Bogomaz, said that a sabotage group from Ukraine had infiltrated the Klimovsky district. As a result of the attack, two people were killed, and a 10-year-old child was wounded.

Russian President Vladimir Putin called the attack by Ukrainian saboteurs a terrorist act. The FSB confirmed that security forces were responding to the actions of armed Ukrainian nationalists who had entered the region. Now, the situation in the Bryansk region, as reported by the FSB, is under control. The nationalists were squeezed into Ukraine, where they were hit by a massive artillery strike.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Governor Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Bryansk United States Border From

Recent Stories

King of Malaysia leaves UAE

King of Malaysia leaves UAE

9 minutes ago
 UAEIIC, JOIN sign MoU to enhance cooperation, buil ..

UAEIIC, JOIN sign MoU to enhance cooperation, build investment capabilities

38 minutes ago
 Thani Al Zeyoudi hails UAE’s leadership on trade ..

Thani Al Zeyoudi hails UAE’s leadership on trade as key to nation’s rise in ..

38 minutes ago
 Al Bowardi receives Minister of Defence of Mozambi ..

Al Bowardi receives Minister of Defence of Mozambique

53 minutes ago
 UAE ranks among top 10 countries in Global Soft Po ..

UAE ranks among top 10 countries in Global Soft Power Index 2023

54 minutes ago
 American University of Sharjah to showcase climate ..

American University of Sharjah to showcase climate credentials in lead-up to COP ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.