Pentagon press secretary John Kirby has denied reports on the US intelligence assistance to Ukraine to target Russia's flagship Moskva in the Black Sea early in April

On Thursday, The New York Times reported, citing two senior US officials, that Ukraine already had targeting data on the Moskva warship and the US only confirmed it was accurate, but other officials told the newspaper that US intelligence was crucial to the alleged strike.

"The Ukrainians have their own intelligence capabilities to track and target Russian naval vessels, as they did in this case," Kirby said, as quoted by the newspaper.

The Russian Defense Ministry has said the guided missile cruiser Moskva sank on its way to the port of Sevastopol for repairs on April 13 after a fire led to the explosion of ammunition. Washington and Kiev, however, have repeatedly claimed that the ship was sunk by two Ukrainian anti-ship missiles.

One serviceman was killed and 27 other crew members were missing, according to the defense ministry. The remaining 396 crew members of the Moskva were evacuated to Sevastopol.